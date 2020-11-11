Online fair play could brighten our e-future

While Google has eased our use of the internet enormously, with its search tool gaining the honour of being used in conversation as a generic verb, the US-based tech major’s command of all that it surveys—from the interface of smartphones to conduits of commerce—also seems to have shrunk the space open to competition online. Much of the anxiety aired over this has to do with its alleged exercise of clout to pre-empt rivals and squeeze dependent apps, which has caused severe heartburn among Indian startups. Some weeks ago, many of them arose in protest. And on Monday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe of allegations that Google was abusing its dominance of some markets. A day later, we had reports of a letter written by the CCI to 17 Indian founders of startups with apps on Google Play Store, seeking their views on the nature of their partnership with it, in an effort to grasp the difficulties they might have faced, and also, among other things, the potential impact on India’s startup ecosystem if the company is indeed guilty.

The scope of domestic scrutiny that Google will be under is broad. It ranges from a 30% commission it proposes to charge on deals done via apps downloaded from its app store that use its billing system, which might cover most commercial Android apps, to its alleged tie-ups with hardware makers to pre-load its own payment app along with its operating system on handsets, which echoes the global browser-bundling charges that Microsoft faced in the 1990s. At a granular level, Google has been accused of coercive policies that appear aimed at pushing its payment and billing mechanisms for exclusive use within its “Androsphere", so to speak. Given the high complexity of all this, how those charges will hold up may depend not just on what is deemed fair to all stakeholders, but on arcane technical matters of software as well.

That Indian authorities are paying attention to fair competition in digital spaces is a good sign for the evolution of our e-markets. While modern modes of business, involving bits and bytes, tend to have cost structures and usage attractions that allow the easy emergence of monopolies, what has not changed are the classic benefits of competition. It keeps businesses on their toes and spurs innovation, pushing them to earn profits rather than rest on rents. Online, the line between the two is blurry. However, in its attempt to go well beyond outdated notions of anti-trust, under which an abuse of monopoly could only manifest itself through direct harm done overtly to consumer interests—say, by extortionary prices—India’s competition watchdog has shown that it is conceptually up to speed on one of the most tricky problems that confront regulators today. If clarity is obtained by the country on the core principles applicable to cases of this kind, in due course, it may even be possible for rule-makers to insist on fair-play norms being hardwired into the algorithms that tech firms employ for their operations. This idea of encoding software with compliance loops has already been mooted for the automation of various contractual obligations that digital businesses bear. It may face resistance, sure, but opinion across the world seems to be veering round to the view that black box operations need some intervention. Opacity may have to yield to scrutiny for the sake of all web-dependents. The internet’s original raison d’etre, after all, was to expand our set of choices. That vision could yet be kept alive.

