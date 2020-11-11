Online fair play could brighten our e-future

That Indian authorities are paying attention to fair competition in digital spaces is a good sign for the evolution of our e-markets. While modern modes of business, involving bits and bytes, tend to have cost structures and usage attractions that allow the easy emergence of monopolies, what has not changed are the classic benefits of competition. It keeps businesses on their toes and spurs innovation, pushing them to earn profits rather than rest on rents. Online, the line between the two is blurry. However, in its attempt to go well beyond outdated notions of anti-trust, under which an abuse of monopoly could only manifest itself through direct harm done overtly to consumer interests—say, by extortionary prices—India’s competition watchdog has shown that it is conceptually up to speed on one of the most tricky problems that confront regulators today. If clarity is obtained by the country on the core principles applicable to cases of this kind, in due course, it may even be possible for rule-makers to insist on fair-play norms being hardwired into the algorithms that tech firms employ for their operations. This idea of encoding software with compliance loops has already been mooted for the automation of various contractual obligations that digital businesses bear. It may face resistance, sure, but opinion across the world seems to be veering round to the view that black box operations need some intervention. Opacity may have to yield to scrutiny for the sake of all web-dependents. The internet’s original raison d’etre, after all, was to expand our set of choices. That vision could yet be kept alive.