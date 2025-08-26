Online gaming ban: The state should quit playing nanny

Even though tobacco is responsible for over a million deaths every year, we can still purchase cigarettes in the country. This is despite the fact that in 2017 it was estimated that the economic cost of tobacco addiction was in excess of ₹1.7 trillion. While there are no comprehensive statistics for alcohol-attributable deaths, drunk-driving claimed over 4,000 lives in 2022 alone, and the societal value of health lost on account of alcohol is by some accounts to the order of ₹6.2 trillion. While a few states have legally banned alcohol, it is not as if alcohol cannot be sourced in these places if you go looking for it.