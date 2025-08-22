Andy Mukherjee: India’s ban on betting apps could worsen money laundering
The ban will end India’s open betting frenzy but can’t escape the law of unintended consequences. As addicts look elsewhere for their fix, the off-radar use of crypto—India has nearly 100 million wallets—will likely stoke capital outflows and make it harder to detect money laundering.
India has stunned its online gaming industry by moving legislation to ban real-money stakes. At first blush, the reasons for hitting the kill switch appear valid. Rising addiction, money laundering and financial frauds through these apps are all serious problems.