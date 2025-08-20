Regulate gaming by all means, but drop the plan to ban ‘real-money games’

Since gambling is formally illegal in India, all extant online games that involve money are necessarily games predominantly of skill rather than chance. And these are perfectly legal, both for the entities that host the games for a fee and for those who play them. Any number of Supreme Court and high court rulings make this clear. (Incidentally, buying and selling futures and options in the stock market without any clue as to how an option should be priced is nothing but gambling, but is deemed perfectly legal.)