Our policy must distinguish it from gambling for the industry to flourish and expand India’s digital economy
India dreams of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025. Even with bearish macroeconomic factors across the globe, experts believe that India might still be able to achieve this dream, albeit with some delay. As in the past, the contributors to India’s digital economy will not be limited to a handful of business-to-business (B2B) service-centric information technology companies. We are seeing multiple sunrise sectors in the digital space raring to go full-steam ahead. From artificial intelligence (AI) based services to neo-banking, from health-tech products to online gaming, there is no dearth of innovative sectors that show huge economic potential. Consider online gaming.