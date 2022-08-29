Online gaming needs a synchronized policy framework

Reports suggest that the GoM recommended GST to be levied on the entire contest-entry amounts for online games. This would increase GST by 1,100% and make these games cost their players three times more. This is unheard of in any industry and is most likely to cause irreparable damage. For now, online gaming platforms are paying 18% GST on the service fee they charge for providing games, like any other online service. But now the GoM may recommend that they pay 28% on the whole entry amount, which even includes the prize pool for the winning player. This means players will pay GST not only for the service provided to them but also for their own money that goes into creating prize pools. It is like paying GST for money kept in an escrow account or taxing an unsecured debt. Reports suggest that this situation has arisen as the GoM may have equated games of skill with gambling for taxation purposes. Taxing a constitutionally protected legitimate business activity the same way as gambling is surprising; it may be even unconstitutional. Incidentally, the GoM has deferred its recommendation for a few weeks to reconsider its stance. This has given some respite to the online gaming industry.