Humans often don’t contemplate the counterfactual, let alone comprehend it. In the case of India’s recent bill on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming that got the approval of Parliament last week, followed by the President’s assent, it is easy for many to argue conceptually that the games would go underground, and so would gamers. They may well be right. What they fail to appreciate is the counterfactual scenario: the unbridled growth of gaming in the country and its consequences. Let me provide some orders of magnitude here.