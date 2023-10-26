Online gaming taxation: Look for a practical way out
What the tax authorities call arrears that they want gaming companies to pay has been challenged by the latter as another instance of unfair retrospective taxation.
India is one of the world’s largest markets for online gaming, with thousands of jobs and millions of users. It got a boost during pandemic, attracted huge investments from venture capitalists and private equity firms, and has grown enormously. It has several startups and significant exports. However, these are challenging times for the sector. Its taxation slab as well as liability valuation mechanism were changed, and it faces a looming spectre of retrospective taxation—or call it tax arrears—that has seen it go from being a ‘sunrise sector’ to one whose survival is under a cloud. Many gaming companies are now in jeopardy, as they get notices of eye-popping GST demands, which some estimates place at up to ₹1.5 trillion, including penalties for late payment. In fact, the demand made of a single company is more than the total market size!