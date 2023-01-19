Online lies need arbiters that are reliably neutral

That intermediaries must keep watch of what reaches people online is well accepted, given the harms that could be caused. This is why major platforms installed mechanisms for content moderation. Such controls were demanded by the 2021 guidelines, which asked services to ensure that users do not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share anything that deceives or misleads online recipients, or intentionally conveys something that is patently untrue. To this ban list, MeitY has sought to add material “identified as fake or false" by the PIB or other agencies authorized by the Centre to check facts. If this tweak goes through, it would empower the government to judge what qualifies as true. It’s a bad idea to let a big brotherly ‘ministry of truth’ emerge. Sure, gaps have arisen between what platforms see as okay and what New Delhi does. But given the political lenses through which many of these cases are viewed, disputes of judgement should be resolved by an above-the-fray judiciary, and if that’s too heavy a workload, then at a prelim level by some other reliably neutral entity. Since the goal is to rid online spaces of lies for the sake of an internet that is open, safe, trusted and accountable, we must rely on a separation of power, just as we do for justice. Censorship by the ruling dispensation, which is often an interested party, would not generate pan-India public trust. Truth and falsehood need to be independently determined.