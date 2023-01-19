Online lies need arbiters that are reliably neutral

That online spaces must not operate outside the law is obvious. As new rules go into force, though, light-touch regulation must not slide into overkill. On Tuesday, India’s ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) released its revised draft IT Rules for digital intermediaries, with a window for feedback kept open for a week. While social media’s capacity for menace had called for curbs on harmful posts, the set of rules that MeitY came up with in 2021 had elements that were far too stiff for the aims set out. With the regime’s scope being expanded this year to cover internet gaming as well, a wider swathe of e-businesses must come to grips with an even more statist regulatory proposal. What glares out in the latest revision of Indian IT Rules is how the government proposes to tackle fake news, the threat of which has admittedly been a salient justification for oversight. Under this week’s draft, online platforms used in India must expunge content that gets flagged as false by the Centre’s fact-checkers in state agencies like the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which operates under the ministry of information and broadcasting and has its own fact-checking unit. The central control of truth estimation that such a rule would enable amounts to gross regulatory overreach
That online spaces must not operate outside the law is obvious. As new rules go into force, though, light-touch regulation must not slide into overkill. On Tuesday, India’s ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) released its revised draft IT Rules for digital intermediaries, with a window for feedback kept open for a week. While social media’s capacity for menace had called for curbs on harmful posts, the set of rules that MeitY came up with in 2021 had elements that were far too stiff for the aims set out. With the regime’s scope being expanded this year to cover internet gaming as well, a wider swathe of e-businesses must come to grips with an even more statist regulatory proposal. What glares out in the latest revision of Indian IT Rules is how the government proposes to tackle fake news, the threat of which has admittedly been a salient justification for oversight. Under this week’s draft, online platforms used in India must expunge content that gets flagged as false by the Centre’s fact-checkers in state agencies like the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which operates under the ministry of information and broadcasting and has its own fact-checking unit. The central control of truth estimation that such a rule would enable amounts to gross regulatory overreach
That intermediaries must keep watch of what reaches people online is well accepted, given the harms that could be caused. This is why major platforms installed mechanisms for content moderation. Such controls were demanded by the 2021 guidelines, which asked services to ensure that users do not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share anything that deceives or misleads online recipients, or intentionally conveys something that is patently untrue. To this ban list, MeitY has sought to add material “identified as fake or false" by the PIB or other agencies authorized by the Centre to check facts. If this tweak goes through, it would empower the government to judge what qualifies as true. It’s a bad idea to let a big brotherly ‘ministry of truth’ emerge. Sure, gaps have arisen between what platforms see as okay and what New Delhi does. But given the political lenses through which many of these cases are viewed, disputes of judgement should be resolved by an above-the-fray judiciary, and if that’s too heavy a workload, then at a prelim level by some other reliably neutral entity. Since the goal is to rid online spaces of lies for the sake of an internet that is open, safe, trusted and accountable, we must rely on a separation of power, just as we do for justice. Censorship by the ruling dispensation, which is often an interested party, would not generate pan-India public trust. Truth and falsehood need to be independently determined.
That intermediaries must keep watch of what reaches people online is well accepted, given the harms that could be caused. This is why major platforms installed mechanisms for content moderation. Such controls were demanded by the 2021 guidelines, which asked services to ensure that users do not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share anything that deceives or misleads online recipients, or intentionally conveys something that is patently untrue. To this ban list, MeitY has sought to add material “identified as fake or false" by the PIB or other agencies authorized by the Centre to check facts. If this tweak goes through, it would empower the government to judge what qualifies as true. It’s a bad idea to let a big brotherly ‘ministry of truth’ emerge. Sure, gaps have arisen between what platforms see as okay and what New Delhi does. But given the political lenses through which many of these cases are viewed, disputes of judgement should be resolved by an above-the-fray judiciary, and if that’s too heavy a workload, then at a prelim level by some other reliably neutral entity. Since the goal is to rid online spaces of lies for the sake of an internet that is open, safe, trusted and accountable, we must rely on a separation of power, just as we do for justice. Censorship by the ruling dispensation, which is often an interested party, would not generate pan-India public trust. Truth and falsehood need to be independently determined.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The argument for state intervention rests on a failure of market self-correctives in monopoly-ruled spaces, often traced to the fact that some platforms profit from lies going viral, which helps them sell advertisers even more eyeballs, regardless of adverse consequences; since this impairs their incentive to minimize falsehoods, they need external supervision. Given how clogged our courts are, however, a pragmatic way out would be for private platforms to maximize the neutrality of their filters. Those with large user bases should join hands to set up, fund and obey an oversight task-force run by eminent jurists, scholars and others with reputations for serving nobody and nothing but the truth. It’s an idea whose time has come.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.