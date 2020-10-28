Online platforms should pay for content creation

When Google’s Sundar Pichai recently said that the company would set aside $1 billion to pay for others’ content over three years, it arguably amounted to an admission that its creation deserved compensation. That sum, though, is a pittance when viewed against the search engine’s revenues. On current trends, the intake of Facebook and Google will dwarf the global newspaper industry, placed at $140 billion in 2019, within a few short years. As their dominance grows, Australia and France have begun pushing them to share what they rake in with traditional media houses. The US seems likelier to throw its weight behind the idea if Democrats win a Senate majority, though its broader effort to clamp down on Big Tech in general and social media in particular has bipartisan support. Across the world, it is time for regulatory action. This is not a question of the old versus the new, really, but one of intellectual property protection. The logic that applies to product patents must apply here, too. If the world needs a variety of voices for democracy to work its wonders of human empowerment, then lopsided power must not be allowed to squash those invested in a public mission for truth to prevail.