Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have famously proclaimed a great friendship with each other, but in the online popularity contest, they are often seen as rivals. A study has revealed that India’s Prime Minister continues to remain the most popular world leader on Facebook, with as many as 45 million ‘likes’ on his personal page. The US president is a distant second, with 27 million ‘likes’, and Queen Rania of Jordan occupies third place with 16.8 million, according to the 2020 “World Leaders on Facebook" rankings put out by BCW, a communications agency.

If there’s a sub-category in which Trump can claim the upper hand, it’s on the chart for the most interactions. The occupant of the White House recorded as many as 309 million ‘comments’, ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ on his Facebook page over the past 12 months. He is followed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with 205 million interactions, and Modi with 84 million.

It’s unlikely, though, that Trump pays much attention to his Facebook connect. His preferred medium of reaching out—and coining words like ‘covfefe’—to people is Twitter. On this microblogging site, Trump currently has a lead of 22.5 million followers over Modi. What’s common to both is how they’ve used social media to bypass conventional media outlets to engage their constituents directly. This has not only helped them skirt the alleged bias of legacy media, but also burnished their appeal. Online platforms allow the use of language that helps leaders establish a sense of solidarity with the masses. Populist, this approach may be, but it gets what counts—the votes.