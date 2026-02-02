Online protocol: If you’re not a bot, submit your proof-of-personhood to establish it
As AI bots swarm the internet and identity theft risks worsen, digital badges that prove you are a living human being will probably become essential for online interactions. It will arrive quietly—optional at first, then recommended and eventually assumed.
Here we are in the third decade of the 21st century, and the internet has an identity crisis. For years, we worried about anonymity, privacy and whether our passwords were strong enough. Now the more awkward question is whether the replies we get online are from a person at all.