Here we are in the third decade of the 21st century, and the internet has an identity crisis. For years, we worried about anonymity, privacy and whether our passwords were strong enough. Now the more awkward question is whether the replies we get online are from a person at all.

Generative AI systems can write posts, argue politics, flirt, invest, complain and even scam us with unnerving fluency. Digital avatars are eerily human. The result is an online world where trust is evaporating because the basic assumption of a human on the other side of an interaction no longer holds.

Proof-of-personhood has emerged as an attempt to fix this problem by giving the internet a way to distinguish humans from machines without turning everyone into a permanently monitored data point.

Also Read | Proving you’re human in the age of AI could become as easy as ABC

Traditional digital identity systems ask you to prove that you control a credential, such as a password, phone number or government-issued document. Proof-of-personhood asks a more basic question. Are you a unique living human being and not a script, model or copy of a scalable synthetic identity?

This distinction matters because the economics of online abuse is built on scale. One human can type only so fast, but a single bot operator can create a million convincing accounts before breakfast. As AI systems become cheaper and better, the cost of pretending to be human trends towards zero while the damage caused by that pretence rises sharply.

We are moving from a world dominated by human-created content to one suffused with machine-generated speech, images and behaviour. As most online activity can be automated, systems that assume human scarcity start failing in unexpected ways. Polls become meaningless, social consensus can be manufactured and even basic signals such as popularity or engagement lose touch with reality. Proof-of-personhood tries to re-introduce human scarcity.

One family of approaches relies on biometrics, liveness checks and modern cryptography. The idea is straightforward, but subtle in execution. We prove we are human by presenting biometric signals that are very hard to fake at scale, while cryptographic techniques ensure that the system learns as little as possible about them beyond the fact of their human origin.

Also Read | Is anybody out there? The once bustling internet has been falling silent

‘Zero-knowledge’ proofs play a crucial role here. They allow us to provide valid proof of personhood without revealing our name, face, address or browsing history. In theory, this lets us assert our humanity online without giving away our soul to the nearest data broker.

This matters enormously for social media, which operates on a model that rewards fakery. Fake accounts inflate numbers, amplify outrage and game recommendation systems because platforms have limited ways to distinguish a bored teenager from a coordinated bot farm.

The use of proof-of-personhood could change that incentive framework. Influence would again require persuading people rather than spinning up software agents. Arguments would still be heated and sometimes ridiculous, because humans are good at that, but they would at least be human.

Also Read | KYC rules have exposed troves of data to identity theft—but tech fixes exist

The implications for financial services are even more concrete. Banks, insurers and fintech firms spend vast sums on identity checks, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance, yet synthetic identity fraud is growing. These attacks often involve stitching together fragments of real and fake data to create an identity that looks legitimate to automated systems but does not correspond to any actual person.

Proof-of-personhood directly targets this weakness by insisting that an account be anchored to a real human being. For lenders, this reduces credit risk. For customers, it reduces the chance that their data will be misused to create phantom borrowers who ruin credit scores without ever being born.

As more financial activity moves online and as programmable money and digital assets go mainstream, the need for reliable human verification rises. Many emerging systems rely on ideas such as ‘one person, one vote’ or fair access to limited opportunities. Without proof-of-personhood, these ideals collapse under the weight of automation. With it, they become at least technically plausible.

This does not mean a return to centralized identity authorities issuing digital passports for everything. The more interesting proposals point towards decentralized and user-controlled credentials that can be verified across platforms without being copied or abused.

Also Read | South Korea has raced ahead of the EU to reach the cutting edge of AI regulation

There are, of course, legitimate concerns. Any system that touches biometrics raises fears of surveillance and exclusion. Critics worry about who controls these systems, how mistakes are handled and what happens to people who cannot or will not participate.

These are core design questions.

A proof-of-personhood system that weakens privacy or creates a digital underclass would solve one problem by creating several worse ones. The challenge is to design systems that are voluntary, transparent and resistant to abuse by both corporations and states.

Proof-of-personhood is unlikely to arrive as a single dramatic invention. It will probably emerge as a layer of infrastructure that pervades our online world. At first, it will be optional, then recommended and eventually assumed. If it works well, most users will barely notice it—a sign of success.

In a world where machines can talk endlessly, argue tirelessly and pretend convincingly, proving that you are human may become the most valuable credential of all. That may sound strange, but then, so is today’s internet.

The author is co-founder of Siana Capital, a venture fund manager.