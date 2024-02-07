Online retailers must minimize wares being returned
Summary
- Solutions to the problem of high post-purchase returns lie in a close grasp of what drives such behaviour.
In recent times, shoppers have been displaying new behaviours. A phenomenon called ‘bracketing’ is on the rise. This term describes a tendency of a consumer to buy multiple versions of a product, such as different sizes of a shirt, with the intent of sending back the ones they don’t want to keep. According to a study by Narvar, more than 58% of shoppers in the US resort to bracketing behaviour. Another practice among a few shoppers is ‘wardrobing.’ That is, wearing an item of apparel once and then returning it.