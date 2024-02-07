Online retailers must minimize wares being returned

When we look closely at a purchase process in a brick-and-mortar setting, one would realize that there are many strong non-conscious factors at play. To shop at a physical-format store, the consumer has to put in much effort: travel to the location, physically check numerous items, and try out some of them. On the other hand, digital shopping allows one to step into the space at the click of a button and step out with another click. This form of shopping calls for little effort on the shopper’s part. The commitment one has towards an action is directly proportional to the intensity of effort put in the act. No wonder consumers find it so easy to walk away from their purchase decisions in the digital world. It hardly took effort to make them in the first place.