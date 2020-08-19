Online thrills derived from a game of skill

It may turn out to be a worthy bet. This is because a larger than suspected part of the sport’s appeal might lie beyond its physical thrills. Virtual cricket has beaten sceptics to succeed. At one time, only simple games were deemed suitable for online play, the sort that involve each side trying to go one-up on the other’s score of goals. In time, what had seemed like a disadvantage, the complexity of cricket’s format, emerged as a key attraction. Of course, its high popularity in India has helped, but we can attribute some of its success to its unique blend of target-orientation and strategy, all of it enhanced by its “glorious uncertainties". The virtual version of the game leaves even more to chance. Throw in financial rewards, as Dream11 has done, and it offers a heady buzz of adrenaline without anyone having to move more than a finger or thumb. The platform that is hoping to lure millions of IPL fans does let its users make such decisions as team selection, a captaincy skill. But the game itself appears to go by random outcomes. To spice it up, the app allows one to predict how a player will perform and awards points for accuracy. Those who play for cash can win a pot of money—minus a service fee—filled by other participants.