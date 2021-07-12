The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under its Government Securities Acquisition Programme 2.0 (GSAP-2.0), plans to buy ₹1.2 trillion worth of outstanding government securities (G-secs) during July-September 2021. Under GSAP 1.0, RBI has already purchased ₹1 trillion worth of outstanding G-secs in the April-June quarter. GSAP aims to narrow the gap between the short-term and long-term risk-free rates of interest in the economy, thus enabling the government to borrow from the market at a reasonable cost and making its expanded borrowing programme sustainable.

As noted in an earlier article (bit.ly/3e8t2uh , Mint, 21 April), GSAP is distinct in its operation from the policy of yield curve control (YCC) followed internationally, although the aim of both is the same. First, unlike GSAP, YCC is followed when the central bank’s main tool, its short-term policy rate, is at the lower nominal bound of zero or close to zero. Second, neither does GSAP explicitly commit itself to a specific G-Sec yield, nor does it target a G-sec of a particular tenure. Third, unlike YCC, under GSAP, RBI indicates a specified quantity of G-secs that it plans to buy. Finally, the central bank is pursuing GSAP when inflation seems to be on a rising trajectory, which is unlike the case under a typical YCC policy. For two months now, in May and then June as well, India’s retail inflation was close to 6.3%, above the upper bound of RBI’s inflation target of 6%.

The key question right now is this: Going ahead, how desirable and feasible is it for RBI to manage the long-term G-sec yield under GSAP at around 6%, as it had aimed for in the June quarter.

Government securities are considered risk-free, and thus their yields are often used as benchmarks for other fixed income securities with the same maturities. To be able to do this, the difference between short and long ends of the yield curve (the ‘spread’) should be a reliable indicator of the expected performance of the economy and inflation. Only then does the yield curve has informational value to both bond issuers and investors for the pricing of issues as well as their timing.

Many years ago, an RBI report of 2007 (bit.ly/3k8U6gU) noted that “the Yield curve acts as a kind of public good that is used constantly by participants in the financial system." The report further noted that “the fact that the yield curve acts as a public good enjoins upon all participants, in particular the regulators, the responsibility of ensuring that it is free from any undesirable and manipulative influence, as this would lead to a loss in its informational value and result in market inefficiency brought about by incorrect pricing of other financial instrument."

In recent months, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has emphasized that an orderly evolution of the yield curve is a public good. The steps taken towards an such an orderly evolution, however, should preserve the efficiency of the yield curve for it to be considered a public good.

In this respect, the US Federal Reserve’s experience during World War II with its YCC (yield-curve-control) policy offers valuable learnings on the invisible trade-offs of such a policy when inflation begins to rise. In April 1942, the US Fed adopted a YCC policy—to peg the short-term Treasury bills’ rate at 0.375% and the long term g-sec yield at 2.5%—to assist the US government in financing its war effort. The US central bank, however, was soon worried about prospects of rapidly rising inflation and was aware that its policy could fail if its commitment to the G-sec yield did not hold credibility in the face of rising price levels.

To clamp down on inflation and its expectations, the US government had already imposed partial price controls as early as May 1940. By 1942, its price controls were extensive and remained in place until the middle of 1946. Unsure of its ability to borrow from the market at a reasonable cost, the US Treasury agreed to a short-term rate rise only in July 1947, by which time inflation had risen well over the double-digit mark. As short-term interest rates in the US rose, the long-term g-sec yield, which was still capped at 2.5%, became untenable and friction between the Treasury and the Fed rose. Overall, the American central bank found it difficult to reverse its YCC policy even after the war was over, since the Treasury had gained substantial control over its actions by then.

India’s central bank has wisely not committed itself to a specific long-term yield and is well aware of the potential adverse consequences of its GSAP policy in terms of fiscal dominance, as mentioned in its Financial Stability Report released earlier this month. What can RBI do under the current circumstances to credibly carry on with its G-sec buying programme?

If RBI believes that today’s inflationary pressures are transitory, it must say so loud and clear. However, if it believes that upward pressures on prices are here to stay, then it should let long-term rates under GSAP slowly rise. This would allow for a hike in short-term rates as and when it becomes necessary to manage inflationary expectations. Else, with the yield curve becoming flatter, there would be a danger that RBI’s own actions may eventually lead to a sudden bond-market disruption. This would amount to a not-so-orderly evolution of the yield curve, which is not what the central bank wants. RBI seems to have made a first move towards this last week, when it accepted 6.10% per annum as the cut-off yield for a new 10-year bond.

All considered, it would be prudent of RBI to preserve the efficiency of the yield curve for it to serve as a public good.

Vidya Mahambare is professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

