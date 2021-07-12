Only an efficient yield curve can serve as a public good

As noted in an earlier article (bit.ly/3e8t2uh , Mint, 21 April), GSAP is distinct in its operation from the policy of yield curve control (YCC) followed internationally, although the aim of both is the same. First, unlike GSAP, YCC is followed when the central bank’s main tool, its short-term policy rate, is at the lower nominal bound of zero or close to zero. Second, neither does GSAP explicitly commit itself to a specific G-Sec yield, nor does it target a G-sec of a particular tenure. Third, unlike YCC, under GSAP, RBI indicates a specified quantity of G-secs that it plans to buy. Finally, the central bank is pursuing GSAP when inflation seems to be on a rising trajectory, which is unlike the case under a typical YCC policy. For two months now, in May and then June as well, India’s retail inflation was close to 6.3%, above the upper bound of RBI’s inflation target of 6%.

