Opinion | Only economic strength can foil China’s designs

Geopolitical observers have noticed a new air about Beijing, one of confidence, the kind betrayed by a player of Go advancing into the endgame of this board game with victory mapped out. China has been flexing muscle even as other large countries grapple with no-go issues. It may finally seem ready to resolve its Line of Actual Control (LAC) dispute with India, with both sides reportedly agreeing on Tuesday to a troop draw-down in some parts of Ladakh, thanks to military-level talks. But the stand-off still seems loaded in China’s favour. It is unclear if the status of Pangong Lake, for example, has been resolved to India’s satisfaction. Satellite images had raised concerns that Chinese troops may have ventured into Indian territory, pitching tents along its banks. Our political opposition has demanded clarity on whether that is indeed the case. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said he would make a statement on the matter in Parliament, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not let the country’s “self-respect" be hurt. Perhaps we need high-level diplomacy for a real return to amicable relations.

Our worry is that China’s disposition vis-à-vis its neighbours may have shifted after it sensed it had got the better of covid-19, which continues to throttle much of the world even as it restarts its own economy. China was acting as a regional hegemon even earlier, recklessly trying to reshape the ground rules in Asia and running roughshod over smaller countries. Peace overtures by Indonesia and the Philippines, for instance, have not defused tensions in a maritime theatre full of shipping lanes that Beijing views as its littoral. Its use of force to integrate Hong Kong with its one-party political system, in violation of a 1997 treaty, has caused alarm worldwide. Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a “rebel province", is reported to have grown nervous. China’s overland Belt and Road Initiative may have stumbled, of late, but its signals of assertion across the continent suggest it foresees itself as a post-covid superpower, an eastern “empire" whose dominance even the West will not be able to challenge. The global coronavirus outbreak only seems to have catalysed that quest.

Consider the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the deadly virus first emerged. As reported, it recently tested all its 10 million odd residents over a span of just 10 days, and found only 300 positive cases, that too asymptomatic. Factory production has resumed in China, very few global companies so far have packed up to leave, and its $14 trillion economy—which shrunk sharply in the first quarter of 2020—could end this year with an expansion. In contrast, India’s gross domestic product, which is less than a fifth of China’s, seems set to contract. We are thus at risk of slipping further behind. Militarily, this gap may not matter all that much today, as our defence establishment assures us, but it increasingly will as this decade progresses. Weaponry alone would not be able to deter Chinese designs for long. It will take a wide array of resources, with advancements in science and technology playing key roles. This implies that the only real insurance against Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions would be the rapid emergence of our economy from its current crisis, followed by a return to a high-growth trajectory for the rest of the 2020s. At the very least, we need to regain our pre- demonetization momentum. The geo-strategic successes of this century, like the last, will be countries that win at value generation

