Opinion | Only economic strength can foil China’s designs

Consider the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the deadly virus first emerged. As reported, it recently tested all its 10 million odd residents over a span of just 10 days, and found only 300 positive cases, that too asymptomatic. Factory production has resumed in China, very few global companies so far have packed up to leave, and its $14 trillion economy—which shrunk sharply in the first quarter of 2020—could end this year with an expansion. In contrast, India’s gross domestic product, which is less than a fifth of China’s, seems set to contract. We are thus at risk of slipping further behind. Militarily, this gap may not matter all that much today, as our defence establishment assures us, but it increasingly will as this decade progresses. Weaponry alone would not be able to deter Chinese designs for long. It will take a wide array of resources, with advancements in science and technology playing key roles. This implies that the only real insurance against Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions would be the rapid emergence of our economy from its current crisis, followed by a return to a high-growth trajectory for the rest of the 2020s. At the very least, we need to regain our pre- demonetization momentum. The geo-strategic successes of this century, like the last, will be countries that win at value generation