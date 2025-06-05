Plot twist: Can the monsoon become urban India’s hero again?
Our annual rains were once heroic—a relief for millions, an inspiration for poetry and a wellspring of growth for the economy. It’s still central to the plot, but as a villain—exposing our negligence of nature, laxity in urban planning and worse.
It had been a week of bad news—of water filling homes, streets, even a presciently named Aqua Line metro station. The early monsoon brought little more than grim headlines of flooding and landslides, like a livestream of the effects of unplanned construction, deforestation and pure apathy. Until I found myself on the Ooty-Mettupalayam road in Tamil Nadu, following a motorcycle down to the plains.