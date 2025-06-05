Plot twist: Can the monsoon become urban India’s hero again?

Climate change, too, has made the monsoon a moody beast that dumps within a few hours rain which was once rationed over weeks. This year, the monsoon arrived early, breaking over Kerala on 24 May—the earliest since 2009—to disrupt predictions and schedules, causing worries about whether it will stay the course over its usual four months. In recent years, while the volume of rainfall has been ‘normal,’ its distribution across the Indian landmass has been erratic, with extreme events causing irreversible damage to lives and livelihoods with greater frequency. The monsoon is an annual visitor, yet urban planners seem to treat it as an unwelcome surprise.