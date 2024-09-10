OPEC+ has postponed a tough decision it can’t put off for long
Summary
- The oil cartel is dithering on output calls even as prices have been coming under downward pressure. Opinions seem to differ within OPEC+ on the course ahead and unity appears to be weaker than Saudi Arabia would like. Tactically, the group is sending the worst possible message.
OPEC+ is like a teabag; it only works in hot water. The late Robert Mabro, an oil-market watcher, liked to say the cartel only got the job done when it was under prolonged financial pain. To judge by its latest actions, OPEC+ has yet to realize it’s in a warming kettle.