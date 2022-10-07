Opec oil cuts can wreck recoveries in many economies4 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 04:05 PM IST
- Opec’s decision is likely to keep crude prices high, which does not augur well for the world economy staring at a slowdown, if not recession.
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, have said that they would slash production by two million barrels a day, the biggest reduction by the group since the height of the pandemic in 2020, when they had decided to cut production by 10 million barrels a day due to the oversupply of oil relative to demand. This production cut was in place until April 2022. At the peak of the pandemic, as countries remained under lockdowns, crude had briefly traded at negative prices.