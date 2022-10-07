Opec oil cuts can wreck recoveries in many economies

The group wants to stabilise crude prices, which have fallen in recent months as the world economy slows under the lingering impact of the pandemic, especially in China, and the war in Ukraine. It is going ahead with the production cuts — as several members are already pumping far below their official quotas, the actual impact on global supplies would be about 1 million barrels a day, estimated to be a reduction of about 1% of global supplies — despite pleas from the US and other countries to pump more so that the world economy, especially vulnerable low-income economies, is spared the pain of high fuel costs.

