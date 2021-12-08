Open banking puts banks on notice: Digitize or perish

The bhowre-ne-khilaya-phool syndrome of some incumbent banks: All incumbent banks have lots of data on the accounts of their customers, not to mention other behavioural data. This is the outcome of years of branch banking and technology investments in capturing and storing such data. However, with the exception of a few private banks and even fewer state-owned banks, most incumbents have not leveraged such data meaningfully. Such detailed information is truly an asset that belongs to the consumer, and banks are custodians of the same. The AA model ensures that this asset is made available upon customer consent to the lending ecosystem, which would then be better able to service her borrowing needs. Data can be used with greater efficiency by those equipped with the requisite techno-analytical capability. Thus, incumbents, which have large customer bases but are poor users of customer data, will cease to have any competitive advantage drawn from data in their possession. At the same time, new-age lenders with superior digital capabilities will not find themselves constrained by limited customer access. Some banks could worry that they have nurtured customer data only to hand it over to more digital-savvy lenders.

