Open network for e-commerce: It’s an idea whose time has come

It would be appropriate to say that India serves as a role model in the areas of both identity and payments. India has utilized a financial technology stack in which a unified, multi-layered set of public sector digital platforms combine to provide substantial benefits to the population, from promoting financial inclusion and increasing efficiency to enhancing financial stability. The framework balances consumer protection on one hand and support for market innovation on the other. Compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the emerging Personal Data Protection Bill are the next critical layers in the country’s financial technology stack which the advisory council on ONDC proposes to support.