Opinion | Open sesame

An inquiry would be able to establish the facts, and the law should apply. On a broader note, Chinese web companies with global ambitions need to realize that their operations can no longer escape scrutiny. So long as opacity over their links with powers in Beijing persists, they’ll be suspected of being geopolitical tools, or worse, Trojan horses. If their business is not to suffer globally, they must turn duly transparent. Content moderation policies and mechanisms should visibly adhere to local norms, for example, and access pathways to their data laid bare. Their actions will be under watch.