Open societies must prevail over closed ones for everybody’s sake

This may begin to explain why Xi is likely to fail. Giving Putin permission to launch an attack against Ukraine didn’t serve China’s best interests. Although China ought to be the senior partner in the alliance, Xi apparently allowed Putin to usurp that position. But Xi’s worst mistake was to double down on his zero-covid policy. Lockdowns have been disastrous for the Chinese economy, which has been in free fall since March. In April, the nationwide highway logistics index, which measures road haulage across China, dropped to 70% of its level one year ago. Moreover, the Caixin Composite PMI index, which uses data collected from some 400 companies to track private-sector business trends in China, fell to 37.2 from 43.9 in March. When the PMI’s value is below 50, it means the economy is shrinking. China’s declining economic activity is bound to have global consequences. These trends will continue until Xi reverses course. But he can’t seem to admit a mistake. And so, with the disruption of supply chains, global inflation is liable to turn into a global depression.

