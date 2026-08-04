Are open-weight AI models like Kimi available for anyone to use? Not quite. Here's why

Late last month, Moonshot AI released the weights for Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter artificial intelligence (AI) model so advanced that it only lags the very best models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Even though it has been released as an open-weight model with weights available for download, most consumers will not be able to experience its frontier capabilities.
Amid the hype around announcements of open-weight models, what often gets obscured is that model weights are only part of the story. Without inference and test-time compute, it is impossible to serve users frontier AI, no matter how powerful the underlying model might be.