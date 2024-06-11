OpenAI and the Altman ouster attempt: Corporate governance gone wrong?
Summary
- Did the failed ouster of Sam Altman thwart this AI pioneer’s chance of becoming an institution? The episode revealed the failure of OpenAI’s guard-rails designed to ensure that no one—not even its CEO—could violate its values.
When OpenAI was founded in 2015, its primary objective was to “advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole." The path it chose to achieve this was to build large language models, a computationally intensive exercise that had only just become achievable at scale because of recent advances in modern chip design.