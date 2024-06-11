OpenAI and the Altman ouster attempt: Corporate governance gone wrong?

Now it is impossible for any outsider, much less someone on the other side of the planet, to opine on whether the board was right in doing what it did. What, however, is beyond doubt is that the guard-rails that OpenAI had put in place to ensure that no one—not even its CEO—could act in a manner inconsistent with its values, had failed. Not only was the board unable to hold Altman accountable, key members got sacked for trying.