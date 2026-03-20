Artificial intelligence presents a transformative moment for society, but it appears that the number of people focused on making sure it’s safe might fit on a single transatlantic flight.
Do AI companies care about safety as much as they claim to? Their staff allocation data suggests not
SummaryAI companies promise to work for the benefit of humanity, but their staffing reveals a stark imbalance: just a few hundred people are tasked with making these systems safe. As AI gets adopted by the Pentagon and the race to build ever-smarter AI intensifies, the risk outlook looks bleak.
Artificial intelligence presents a transformative moment for society, but it appears that the number of people focused on making sure it’s safe might fit on a single transatlantic flight.
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