OpenAI can win back the trust it lost by being more transparent
Summary
- A company making powerful AI tools needs to be more open about their design and innards. We need to know more about their training data sets, creator consent policies and much else.
The board scandal that employees of OpenAI now call “The Blip" now threatens to live up to its nickname. The company recently announced the findings of an independent legal review of CEO Sam Altman’s firing last November and framed the result as exonerating its actions, largely. OpenAI’s new board “expressed its full confidence" in Altman’s leadership based on the law firm’s analysis. Much of the US tech industry has moved on, but the scandal was no blip and the probe’s findings are worth examining.