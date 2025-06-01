Underdelivery: AI gadgets have been a let-down but needn’t be
These gizmos, be it the Humane Ai wearable pin or Rabbit R1, have been overhyped. Now OpenAI and Jonathan Ive of Apple fame have teamed up. What will it take to flip the AI hardware story?
Where are all the artificial intelligence (AI) consumer gadgets? Even a year ago, it seemed tech companies were working to incorporate the technology into every physical device, from coffee makers to vacuum cleaners, making ‘AI-powered’ hardware seem like it would soon be as ubiquitous as ‘battery-powered’ electronics.