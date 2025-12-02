It was almost exactly three years ago that ChatGPT made its debut as a humble web demo. It now has more than 800 million weekly users, a number that could cross 1 billion before the year is out. And for the Generative AI boom, it has become a bellwether, one of the fastest-growing online services of all time.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is wooing users while Google’s Gemini tries to outsmart it
SummaryChatGPT may have a smarter rival in Google’s Gemini, but OpenAI is betting that what really wins the AI race isn’t smartness but addiction. Usage numbers suggest that Sam Altman’s chatbot will retain its lead despite rave reviews of Google’s offering.
