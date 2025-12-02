Google’s AI chief, former neuroscientist Demis Hassabis, has long prioritized scientific achievement over product engagement. That’s another reason why Gemini will likely keep improving on benchmarks while struggling to attract as many users as ChatGPT. OpenAI’s Altman, on the other hand, is the former head of a startup accelerator, Y Combinator, and has the instincts of someone who has lived and breathed Silicon Valley’s ‘blitzscaling’ mantra: Grow rapidly and experiment on the fly to achieve market dominance, and then monetize it.