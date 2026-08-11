In recent months, there have been more than a few court rulings on the copyright implications of training artificial intelligence (AI) models. Last month, the Regional Court of Munich held that AI music generator Suno had violated copyright by training its model on a catalogue of German song lyrics, a verdict similar to the one it had handed down last November against ChatGPT.
OpenAI copyright case: the court ruling gave the company relief but doesn’t relieve the AI industry
SummaryThe Delhi high court cited a copyright exemption that lets artificial intelligence (AI) be trained on protected content only if it passes a test to qualify for it. While ANI lost to OpenAI, this doesn’t relieve AI trainers of legal uncertainty.
In recent months, there have been more than a few court rulings on the copyright implications of training artificial intelligence (AI) models. Last month, the Regional Court of Munich held that AI music generator Suno had violated copyright by training its model on a catalogue of German song lyrics, a verdict similar to the one it had handed down last November against ChatGPT.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More