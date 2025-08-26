Sovereign AI is best developed as an enabler of soft power rather than hard
The true goal of sovereign AI mustn’t just be to attain self-sufficiency, but to amass power. Developers of trustworthy models that empower people could find a ready market across the globe.
AI leaders like OpenAI and DeepMind see themselves as being in a race to build artificial general intelligence (AGI): a model capable of performing any intellectual task that a human can. At the same time, the US and Chinese governments see the AI race as a national-security priority that demands massive investments reminiscent of the Manhattan Project. In both cases, AI is seen as a new form of ‘hard power,’ accessible only to superpowers with vast computational resources.