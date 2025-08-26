Sovereign AI is best developed as an enabler of soft power rather than hard

Such integration matters for the future of geopolitics no less than it does for business. This is reflected in the concept of ‘sovereign AI,’ which calls for reducing one’s dependence on foreign technology suppliers in the name of national AI autonomy. Historically, the concern outside the US has been that by outsourcing critical infrastructure—search engines, social media, smartphones—to giant Silicon Valley firms, you incurred persistent digital trade deficits. Were AI to follow the same path, the economic losses could grow exponentially. Moreover, many worry about ‘kill switches’ that could shut off foreign-sourced AI infrastructure at any time. For all these reasons, domestic AI development is now seen as essential.