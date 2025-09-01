Siddharth Pai: OpenAI’s India launch will steepen its learning curve
ChatGPT’s low-cost service here gives it a vast test market of diverse and argumentative chatbot users. For the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), the gains from such mass interactivity are worth more to its developer OpenAI than the revenues raised.
When OpenAI announced recently that ChatGPT would be formally available in India at ₹399 a month, it was significant because that small fee grants access to a tool seen as cutting-edge but somewhat out of reach for daily users. What was a curiosity is now a regular fixture in Indian digital life.