This is exactly the kind of organic feedback loop that AI companies pay good money to simulate. Training and refining a language model is an expensive, compute-intensive process. But just as important is real-world human feedback—the stream of nudges, corrections and clarifications that help fine-tune the model. In the US, AI firms hire teams of annotators to provide this kind of oversight. In India, OpenAI is creating the conditions for natural access to such feedback at scale. Even better, the company will be paid to receive it.