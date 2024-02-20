OpenAI is being too secretive about its hot new video generator
Summary
- It has disclosed too little about a tool that can wreak political havoc with more than half the world going to polls this year. It should not not release it for public use until after this year’s elections.
Every new OpenAI announcement sparks awe and terror. Late last week, the maker of ChatGPT dropped its latest new gizmo, a text-to-video model called Sora that can create up to a minute of high-quality video. Cue a flood of remarkable AI clips going viral on social media, while stock video producers, filmmakers, actors and some startup founders likely fretted about their livelihoods.