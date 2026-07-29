Late last week, OpenAI confirmed that new artificial intelligence (AI) models undergoing an internal evaluation had exploited a hidden loophole to break deep into Hugging Face, an open-source AI hub, and steal answer keys to ace their tests.
Ironically, Hugging Face’s security team eventually used an open-weight Chinese model to help plug the hole after a top American model’s safety filters refused to do that task. Hugging Face CEO Clem Delangue dismissed any malicious intent on OpenAI’s part, while calling this first-of-its-kind breach “mind-blowing.”
In April, a similar incident had unsettled the industry. Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview reportedly uncovered thousands of vulnerabilities across major operating systems and browsers. Anthropic later briefed the Financial Stability Board on these risks.
Sceptics may dismiss such news-making events as pre-listing theatrics aimed at goggle-eyed investors. With OpenAI and Anthropic eyeing public funds, capability demonstrations wrapped in warnings could be viewed as timed to support valuations. Others may see them as early evidence of machine autonomy gone ‘rogue,’ the stuff of dystopian forecasts.