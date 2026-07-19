Watch out: OpenAI's new AI speaker may be designed to fit a hole in the user’s heart

After sinking $6.5 billion in building its very first gadget, OpenAI cannot afford to lose it to a product graveyard that includes a failed browser, video generator and shopping tool. The latest reports about the device suggest the company has settled on a strategy for making this one a winner: keep it at home and make it human-like.
OpenAI’s long-awaited device will be a screenless smart speaker that users can move from room to room. As reported, its defining feature will be its “personality” and ability to connect with users. That means OpenAI is following a well-trodden path pioneered by Amazon’s Alexa.
But it is also a potentially smarter approach to an AI product that people feel comfortable creating a personal relationship with, something that has eluded the wearable gadgets made by some of its smaller rivals.