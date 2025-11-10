OpenAI and Nvidia's circular deals are emblematic of a speculative bubble—A repeat of the dot-com era in the making?
The AI revolution may be real, but its business model is, at present, speculative by design. Circular revenue loops have become common in the AI ecosystem—OpenAI's deals with Nvidia, AWS and others epitomize them. All signs point to a growing bubble, and as history shows, bubbles always pop.
Around a month ago, I wrote that the financial community is sounding alarm bells on speculative artificial intelligence (AI) growth. On 3 November, OpenAI inked a $38 billion agreement with Amazon Web Services, committing to run a vast portion of its workloads on AWS infrastructure over the next seven years. To the casual observer, this looks like another straightforward cloud services contract.