Opinion
OpenAI’s for-profit pivot is not surprising
Summary
- Many Big Tech firms have begun by citing lofty missions of making the world better for everyone, only to let these ideals get eclipsed by an all-consuming profit chase. Think Google, Meta and Twitter. Why should ChatGPT-maker OpenAI be any different?
At a recent tech industry event, a software engineer approached me and said he was in the middle of looking for a job, and that the next company he worked for needed something special: a mission.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more