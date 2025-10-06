Altman says Sora could spark creativity. But is it just another addiction machine?
OpenAI insists Sora is a creative leap, but its timing tells another story. With billions in cash to burn and investors like Nvidia waiting for returns, the TikTok-style video feed looks less like art and more like OpenAI’s fastest path to ad dollars—and possibly its riskiest gamble yet.
Americans living next to vast artificial intelligence (AI) data centres now know what their higher utility bills are paying for: a new social-media time suck. OpenAI’s Sora is essentially the AI version of TikTok. Scan your face and record a few seconds of your voice and then use text prompts to generate videos of you—or a highly realistic, AI generated avatar of you—jumping out of an aeroplane with parakeets or dribbling a soccer ball on Mars.