Opinion
Faced with OpenAI’s SearchGPT, Google must resolve its own AI dilemma first
Summary
- The biggest challenge yet to Google’s search monopoly may be OpenAI’s launch of SearchGPT. But Google also faces an ‘innovator’s dilemma’: If it uses AI for superior search results, its advertising business model could suffer a blow.
Arguably the best business model ever invented, other than the illegal one of peddling drugs, is search. This is a $200 billion plus market today, with gross margins estimated at 60%, growing at 10% every year and projected at $371 billion by 2031.
