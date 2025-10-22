Design systems that help people identify what’s authentic instead of labelling all that’s fake
AI-generated videos, voices and images are everywhere, some obviously fake, others eerily real. The way out is not to insist on labelling what isn’t real, but to design systems that validate the provenance of digital content. Let’s adopt authenticity labelling instead.
Earlier this month, OpenAI rolled out Sora, a short-form video app that was its first foray into social media. While the last thing we need is yet another algorithmically-curated, endless scroll of videos, Sora is different from its predecessors in that everything in its feed is fake—created entirely using artificial intelligence (AI).